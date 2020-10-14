King

NPR "MORNING EDITION" and "UP FIRST" podcast co-host NOEL KING has been named by the RADIO HALL OF FAME as the recipient of this year's One to Watch Award. KING served as a correspondent for "PLANET MONEY" and fill-in host of "WEEKEND ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" and "1A" before joining "MORNING EDITION"; before NPR, she worked at MARKETPLACE and as a freelance reporter for the VOICE OF AMERICA, PRI's "THE WORLD," the CBC, and the BBC. The award, created in honor of LOS ANGELES radio legend ART LABOE, honors a promising radio personality or team.

“NOEL KING is a young radio pioneer that has had a huge impact on public radio listeners,” said Nominating Committee Chairman DENNIS GREEN. “Her investigative journalism reporting around the world has provided insight into a variety of topics impacting She certainly exemplifies the qualities of a broadcaster that will be ‘One to Watch.'”

