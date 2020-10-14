Derecho Relief

NRG MEDIA News-Talk KXEL-A and Classic Hits KOKZ/WATERLOO, IA raised about $4,400 to help rural IOWA's recovery from AUGUST's derecho in a t-shirt sales drive over the last month. Listeners bought 440 shirts emblazoned with the slogan "IOWA -- Our Hurricanes Don’t Need Water," with 100% of the proceeds going to rural derecho relief.

KXEL News Dir./PD JEFF STEIN, who came up with the idea of the t-shirt sale, said, “IOWA literally feeds the world, and the devastation from the derecho struck at the heart of our rural areas. This is our way to recognize communities all along the U.S. Highway 30 corridor that deserve attention.”

“We feel fortunate that our listeners are so loyal and generous,” said Market Manager ALLYSON HILLMAN. “Being locally owned and operated meant we saw the devastation and wanted to provide outreach to all of our listening audience, especially those in the rural areas of our communities.”

