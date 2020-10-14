Pitbull (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY winning artist PITBULL is set for a virtual reality performance at the 2020 YOUNGA FORUM, an initiative launched by BRIDGINGTHEGAP VENTURES in line with the 75th Anniversary of the UNITED NATIONS. Viewers of the 2020 YOUNGA FORUM will see youth taking over the UNITED NATIONS on OCTOBER 24 as performers and speakers such as CARA DELEVINGNE discuss the importance of giving the world's youth a platform to connect with the world's decision makers.

Look for PITBULL to perform the single "I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN (WORLD ANTHEM)" which will feature virtual reality technology designed to bring audiences up close and personal.

YOUNGA FORUM 2020 will use both VR and XR technology to connect 1500 YOUTH DELEGATES with decision makers and influencer to co-create solutions to global challenges like the UN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS. Speakers will include senior leaders from the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, UN FOUNDATION, UNAIDS, THE WORLD BANK GROUP, NOBEL PEACE PRIZE Laureates and celebrity mentors.

Tickets for YOUNGA FORUM are available at youngaforum.com/attend. To see the full list of speakers, check out youngaforum.com/speakers.

