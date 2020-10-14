Smardak

ALL ACCESS extends condolences to family and friends of OUTBACK CONCERTS co-founder KATHY SMARDAK, who passed away on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11th at WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER in TENNESSEE after a brief illness. SMARDACK is survived by her husband, OUTBACK Pres. MICHAEL SMARDAK and two daughters, SASHA and NATALYA.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15th at ARRINGTON VINEYARDS' STONE HOUSE in ARRINGTON, TN, followed by a private family graveside service at WOODLAWN MEMORIAL PARK in NASHVILLE.



Flowers may be sent to:

WILLIANSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

3009 COLUMBIA AVE. FRANKLIN, TN 37064

(615) 794-2289

www.WilliamsonMemorial.com

Donations in remembrance can be sent to:

TENNESSEE BAPTIST CHILDREN's HOMES

P.O. Box 2206 BRENTWOOD, TN 37024

www.TennesseeChildren.org

