Outback Concerts Co-Founder Kathy Smardak Passes
October 14, 2020 at 9:33 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS extends condolences to family and friends of OUTBACK CONCERTS co-founder KATHY SMARDAK, who passed away on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11th at WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER in TENNESSEE after a brief illness. SMARDACK is survived by her husband, OUTBACK Pres. MICHAEL SMARDAK and two daughters, SASHA and NATALYA.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15th at ARRINGTON VINEYARDS' STONE HOUSE in ARRINGTON, TN, followed by a private family graveside service at WOODLAWN MEMORIAL PARK in NASHVILLE.
Flowers may be sent to:
WILLIANSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
3009 COLUMBIA AVE. FRANKLIN, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
www.WilliamsonMemorial.com
Donations in remembrance can be sent to:
TENNESSEE BAPTIST CHILDREN's HOMES
P.O. Box 2206 BRENTWOOD, TN 37024
www.TennesseeChildren.org