The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING's Board of Directors has re-elected attorney and former KCET-TV/LOS ANGELES Board Chair BRUCE RAMER as Chair and has elected retired attorney and former trustee of WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK LAURA GORE ROSS as Vice Chair, both for one-year terms.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to work with my fellow board members, CPB's leadership and staff, and our public media colleagues in communities across the country. I am so proud of the work of public media stations around the country, and that of PBS, NPR, and CPB,” said RAMER. “More than ever, our nation needs a source of trusted journalism, quality educational content, and civil discourse and dialogue. Public media continues to be the source Americans trust most.”

“I want to second BRUCE’s statement of commitment to the work of CPB and support of activities of public media. As a result of our combined efforts, Americans of all backgrounds support the content and services of public media,” said ROSS. “I also want to thank my fellow board members for their dedicated service to this board and to public media.”

