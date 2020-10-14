Tradition Continues

YOUTUBE ORIGINALS will serve as the vehicle for HBCU alumni 2 CHAINZ and LA LA ANTHONY to host “HBCU HOMECOMING 2020: MEET ME ON THE YARD. The virtual event is being produced by JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT and LIVE NATION URBAN.

The livestream will premiere on YOUTUBE SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th at 8p (ET). BET will also serve as the exclusive broadcast partner to air the event at the same time.

Featured performances will include 2 CHAINZ, SAWEETIE, CHLOE X HALLE, NLE CHOPPA and TYE TRIBBETT with FAMU’s MARCHING 100 AND CHOIR. There will also be appearances from DESI BANKS and PRETTY VEE. More names will be announced soon.

HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (HBCU’s) across the country have had to cancel their annual Homecomings due to the global pandemic. This two-hour livestream will be filled with homecoming traditions to raise funds for THE UNITED NEGRO COLLEGE FUND who plan to split 50% with the THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND.

Exec. Producers JESSE COLLINS and DIONNE HARMON said “We are so excited to be a part of this show. HBCUs are such an important part of our culture and the annual homecoming tradition just can’t be stopped. We are honored to partner with YOUTUBE and LIVE NATION to bring all the excitement of an HBCU Homecoming weekend to a virtual world stage.”

LIVE NATION URBAN Pres./Exec Producer SHAWN GEE added, “HBCU Homecomings are an integral slice of Black culture. As a college student and young black man I attended quite a few homecomings, as an artist manager my clients have performed at many HBCU homecomings, and as an event producer my company has the pleasure to produce many of these great events for these great institutions.

"It is my honor to work with YOUTUBE ORIGINALS and my friends at JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT to bring this virtual celebration together to celebrate what is a cultural pillar of the Black community.”

BET Pres. SCOTT MILLS said, “BET is proud to partner with YOUTUBE ORIGINALS to bring the HBCU Homecoming experience to our audience, at a time when culture and connection has never been more important.

"Second only to Homecoming, the rich history of HBCUs is probably best illustrated through their vast alumni networks, in many powerful positions across fields from medicine to politics and entertainment -- with many bringing their talent to contribute to BET’s legacy. We have deep personal connections to HBCU culture, and we are thrilled to partner with YOUTUBE in this reimagining of the HBCU Homecoming experience.”

