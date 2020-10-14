Rico (Photo: LinkedIn)

RAUL "RICO" COLINDRES, creator of the syndicated prank call feature CARMEN'S CALLS, is joining SKYVIEW NETWORKS as VP/Content Development and Syndication. His feature is also moving to SKYVIEW NETWORKS for syndication, beginning JANUARY 1st. CARMEN'S CALLS airs on stations like EMMIS Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA, ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI, and SIERRA H Top 40/Rhythmic KNRJ (101.1 FM THE BEAT)/PHOENIX.

COLINDRES, head of MAMA RICO PRODUCTIONS, said, “I’m thrilled to join the all-star team at SKYVIEW. We will continue to amplify multi-cultural voices and create content that is successful and resonates with our consumers and brand partners.”



“RICO is a terrific addition to our team. With years of experience developing syndicated programs, his originality and know-how will work to further develop our current shows and to bring top talent into our portfolio, which is an area we are dedicated to expanding,” said SKYVIEW EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. “We are especially focused on further developing our multicultural offering and proud to have RICO leading the charge.”



SKYVIEW Pres./COO STEVE JONES added, “Few people have the creative abilities of RICO. He is a gifted performer, who is respected by other talent for his vision, passion and support. RICO will help SKYVIEW develop content that entertains audiences and excites advertisers.”

