BEASLEY MEDIA Classic Hits KKLZ/LAS VEGAS Prod. Dir./nights JEFF ANDERSON has died. ANDERSON passed away FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9.

ANDERSON has been with BEASLEY MEDIA and KKLZ since 2006. When ANDERSON arrived in LAS VEGAS in the late 80s, he worked at KKLZ before a move to KFBI/LAS VEGAS before returning to KKLZ.

BEASLEY MEDIA Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE commented, "I’ve known JEFF for nearly 20 years, working with him almost that entire time in radio at both CBS RADIO and BEASLEY. In that time, I’ve come to greatly respect JEFF for his talent, professionalism and kindness. All of us here at BEASLEY are deeply saddened by his sudden passing and will miss him immensely."

KKLZ/LAS VEGAS PD/mornings MIKE O'BRIAN added, "JEFF ANDERSON was the consummate radio pro and could do it all. He was a great co-worker, an amazing friend to all and was always willing to go that extra mile. JEFF will truly be missed by everyone."

ANDERSON, a veteran of 25+ years in LAS VEGAS radio, was inducted into the NEVADA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME in 2008.

