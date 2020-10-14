Blues On The Green

WATERLOO MEDIA Triple A KGSR-HD2/K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO 97.1)/AUSTIN announced TODAY it's line up for "Blues On The Green."

Blues fans can hear some of their favorite artists starting OCTOBER 15th at 8p CT. "Blues On The Green" kicks off with a performance by HARRY EDOHOUKWA, followed by "The Bright Lights Social Hour" at 9p CT.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 22nd will feature RAY PRIM at 8p CT and CARRIE RODRIGUEZ at 9p CT.

And the final night, THURSDAY OCTOBER 29th, will feature KALU AND THE ELECTRIC JOINT at 8p CT followed by GINA CHAVEZ at 9p CT.

To stream the event live click here.

