Singer/songwriter LUCINDA WILLIAMS’ new six-episode series, "Lu’s Jukebox," originally scheduled for OCTOBER 22nd, will now kick off OCTOBER 29th instead. The inaugural episode will feature "Running Down A Dream: A Tribute To TOM PETTY," featuring songs from his legendary career in celebration of his 70th birthday. WILLIAMS created "Lu’s Jukebox" to help independent music venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Lu’s Jukebox" will feature a themed set of songs written by other artists and curated by the multi-GRAMMY AWARD winner.

The original date was moved due to scheduling conflicts with an upcoming event, yet to be announced. Other upcoming episodes of "Lu’s Jukebox" will feature themes that include significant eras, specific musical styles, songs of legendary artists and some surprises.

"Lu’s Jukebox" will be streamed, ticketed performances accessed through MANDOLIN in order to raise funds to assist participating venues through these trouble times caused by COVID-19. Each venue will receive a percentage of the ticket sales purchased through this "Lu's Jukebox" link.



