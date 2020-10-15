MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS Jazz KBEM (JAZZ88)/MINNEAPOLIS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. The station, which airs "JAZZ WITH CLASS" student-produced programming 9a-3p (CT) weekdays and regular Jazz, Blues, Bluegrass, and other musical programming at other times and MnDOT's official traffic alerts, signed on in OCTOBER 1970.

“For decades, KBEM has opened doors of opportunity for students in our community not only in radio, but in everyday life and their future careers. The station provides exceptional educational programming and hands-on work experience for our students,” said MPS Superintendent ED GRAFF. “KBEM serves a critical role in our community and our schools, and with everyone’s continued support we can look forward to it thriving for another 50 years.”



Station Mgr. DAN LARKIN added, “KBEM’s educational programs will keep growing and expanding with ongoing, generous listener-member support,”

The station is holding its annual fall pledge drive in conjunction with the anniversary celebration.

