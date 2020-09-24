You Be The DJ

SPOTIFY is testing a new feature to allow users to create and listen on demand to virtual radio shows combining music playlists and DJ commentary. The shows, essentially pre-recorded radio-style shows or podcasts-with-music, will be available exclusively on SPOTIFY using the streaming audio service's music licenses; listeners to the paid SPOTIFY Premium tier will hear full songs, while users of the free version will hear 30-second music previews instead.

The service is debuting with seven SPOTIFY Original Shows, available in the "Shows With Music" section in Browse or on a programmed shelf on the Home tab. Users wanting to make their own show will be able to do so using ANCHOR's tooling capability, available in the U.S., U.K., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, and IRELAND; ANCHOR users can tap a new "Music" tool to add songs from SPOTIFY to their shows. The service is in beta right now and SPOTIFY will be reviewing episodes with music before posting them to ensure compliance with the company's community guidelines, with the reviews taking up to 24 hours.

« back to Net News