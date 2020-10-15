MLC Taps Leadership Positions

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (MLC) TODAY announced it has filled two more roles on its senior leadership team: ILENE WEINTRAUB joins as The MLC’s Chief Financial Officer and INDI CHAWLA joins as The MLC’s Head of International Relations.



Chief Executive Officer KRIS AHREND said, “I’m so excited to welcome ILENE and INDI to The MLC team. They are both well-respected executives with years of music industry experience. ILENE has served as a Chief Financial Officer and controller for several different music companies, and INDI has worked extensively with publishers, creators, and collective management organizations throughout EUROPE and beyond. Adding them to our leadership team now will help ensure we remain on target to begin administering the new blanket license available to eligible U.S. digital streaming services in JANUARY 2021.”



As Chief Financial Officer, ILENE WEINTRAUB will be responsible for all of The MLC’s financial activities, including accounting, finance, treasury, cash management, and royalty reporting to members. She will also serve as a strategic advisor to The MLC’s CEO and leadership team on financial and business matters.



INDI CHAWLA, The MLC’s new Head of International Relations, will be responsible for leading The MLC’s outreach and engagement with collective management and other industry organizations outside the U.S.



Click here for more information about The MLC staff.

