Triton Digital

TRITON DIGITAL has announced its WEBCAST METRICS RANKERS for AUGUST, available here.



iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK took the top spot for GLOBAL sales in the 8a-8p daypart over TAPIA NETWORK and 365 DIGITAL. iHEARTRADIO was the #1 publisher followed by PRISA RADIO, TAIPA RADIO, NPR MEMBER SERVICES, RADIO.COM, CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORKS, BELL MEDIA, UNIVISION, GRUPO ACIR and ACCURADIO.

iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK was also the #1 sales network for the U.S., while PANDORA CORPORATE toped the list of publishers in the 8a-8p daypart, followed by iHEARTRADIO, NPR MEMBER SERVICES, RADIO.COM, CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK, UNIVISION, BEASLEY BROADCATING, HUBBARD BROADCASTING, EMF CORPORATE and SALEM COMMUNICATIONS.

