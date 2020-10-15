Afro Quisqueya

PANDORA launched the fourth in its series of new AFRO-LATINO stations, AFRO QUISQUEYA, highlighting the rich musical history of the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, forever endowed with the influence of AFRICAN music and culture.

QUISQUEYA is the TAINO (Native AMERICAN-CARRIBEAN) for the island that became known as HISPANOLA. The DR is credited with birthing such genres as MERENGUE and BACHATA, as well as countless other musical outputs that thrive on the island such as PALO, SALSA and DEMBOW.

PANDORA Head Of Latin Music MARCOS JUAREZ commented, “AFRO QUISQUEYA celebrates the legendary figures and household names who have brought DOMINICAN music to all corners of the globe, as well as exposing the pioneers, innovators and new blood who may be lesser known to a broader audience. The channel includes MERENGUE TIPICO, early and rural BACHATA, DOMINICAN SALSA and SON, PALO MUSIC, DEMBOW, MAMBO, INDIE, AFRO FUSION and much more.”

The AFRO LATIN series was launched by the PANDORA LATIN team in JULY in response to the continued growth and energy of the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement. AFRO QUISQUEYA joins AFRO PUERTO RICO, AFRO CUBA and AFRO COLOMBIA in a quartet of stations honoring the AFRICAN contributions to LATIN music.

« see more Net News