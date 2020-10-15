Charese Fruge, Lori Lewis

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE catches up with social media pioneer/broadcaster/entrepreneur (and ALL ACCESS contributor) LORI LEWIS, whose company LORI LEWIS MEDIA is a social media management, marketing and monetization firm that's laser-focused on the mediums that she knows and loves so well--radio and social medium.

Discussing her leap into uncharted territory LEWIS told FRUGE, “It was uncomfortable as hell!” “Purposely pushing yourself out of your comfort zone for a space you know very little about is tough. But I knew (intuitive hunch, really) digital and social were going to play a critical role in capturing radio audience attention. What I didn’t know is this – think about it – by the time I finally took the leap from running radio stations into the digital and social space it was 2008. Very few in radio wanted to talk about digital and social in 2008."

Every week count on respected programmer and consultant CHARESE FRUGE to put the spotlight on one our industry's best and brightest women. Read her latest with LORI LEWIS here.

« see more Net News