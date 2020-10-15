Jerry Lee Lewis (s_bukley/Shutterstock)

JERRY LEE LEWIS, who turned 85 on SEPTEMBER 29th, will mark the occasion with "Whole Lotta Celebratin' Goin' On: 85 Years Of The Killer," taking place online TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27th, starting at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) at jerryleelewis.com, and his FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels.

Hosted by JOHN STAMOS, among those expected to be on hand are ELTON JOHN, WILLIE NELSON, PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON, JOE WALSH, MICKEY GILLEY, JIMMY SWAGGART, BONNIE RAITT, TOM JONES, LEE ANN WOMACK, CHRIS JANSON, BILLY GIBBONS, JAMES BUIRTON, MIKE LOVE, LINDA GAIL LEWIS, LINDSAY ELL, MARTY STUART, PRISCILLA PRESLEY and WINK MARTINDALE.

The event will benefit the charity WORLD VISION.

