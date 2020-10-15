-
iHeartPodcast Network Launches 'Workaholics' Stars' 'This Is Important,' Debuts 'Q Clearance: The Hunt For QAnon'
October 15, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has debuted a previously-announced new podcast from the cast/creators of "WORKAHOLICS" and an investigative series probing the QAnon conspiracy theory.
ADAM DEVINE, ANDERS HOLM, BLAKE ANDERSON, and KYLE NEWACHECK of "WORKAHOLICS" are the hosts of "THIS IS IMPORTANT," a comedy series that debuted TUESDAY (10/13) with three episodes. Meanwhile, "Q CLEARANCE: THE HUNT FOR QANON," hosted by JAKE HANRAHAN, debuted WEDNESDAY (10/14) and is, as the title indicates, an attempt to uncover the person or people behind the conspiracy theory.