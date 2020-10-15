Parnership Endeavour

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) is holding the 44th annual FALL BROADCAST MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE in partnership with KIZART MEDIA PARTNERS' 20th annual POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM. This years event is virtual.

In addition, the conference is a shared experience alongside the U.S. BLACK CHAMBERS (USBC). This joint effort is titled the “2020 BY BLACK CONFERENCE.” The added partnership will allow virtual attendees to see and hear speakers on a broader set of issues that impact all Black owned businesses.

The event continues TODAY and wraps up FRIDAY (10/16). The NABOB Virtual Conference Dir. is DIMENSIONS MEDIA AGENCY Founder/CEO ASHLEY SMITH.

Conference Schedule:

THURSDAY, OCT. 15th

8a (ET): Networking

8:30-9a: ABS & Body Workout, Sponsored by The US Army

ABSANDBODY.com Fitness Instructor BECCA ONE CHECCA

9-9:30a: Live from the BY BLACK STUDIO -Fitness & Wellness Industry

ZAKIYA LARRY will talk with business owners in the fitness & wellness industry who have been impacted by COVID-19 to better understand what they’re experiencing and learn what strategies they have used to pivot during a global pandemic.

9-9:30a: BREAKOUT SESSION

(1) Surety & Bonding: Protecting Small Businesses in Construction and Infrastructure,

Q&A Session dedicated to the importance of bonding and surety for small businesses in the construction and infrastructure industry.

9:30-10:30a: NIELSEN: Moneyball, African American Media Trends, and Audio Update, Sponsored by NIELSEN

In-depth report on Black consumer buying behavior and learn the key factors that influence their purchases.

10:30-11:30a: The Real Value Of Advertising With Black Owned Media, Sponsored by COMCAST NBC UNIVERSAL

Learn the ABC’s of media buying and opportunities to promote your business with Black Owned outlets.

10:30-11:30a: BREAKOUT SESSIONS

(1) NABOB Programmers Panel -MAKING A DIFFERENCE -How Programmers are using local and national personalities to connect during times of crisis, Sponsored by AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN)

(2) Strategic Planning for the Next Level of Your Business

A team of financial experts as they provide key information on estate planning, financial strategies, and succession planning for business owners of all ages.

11:30-12:30p: The ROI Black Athletes Provide Sports Properties and Brands, Sponsored by AT&T

A conversation with NBA Hall of Famer ISAIAH THOMAS and NFL veteran DERRICK MORGAN, moderated by FARAD ALI , former banker and financial planner to professional athletes to discuss the impact athletes have on social issues and how they drive economic power for brands and sports properties.

12:30-1p: Live from the BY BLACK STUDIOS: Black Beauty & Hair Care Industry Insights, Sponsored by UPS

ZAKIYA LARRY will talk with LIA DIAS of GIRL CAVE LA and other industry experts to discuss the future of beauty for Black women and the multi-billion Black hair care industry.

1-1:30p: The Future of Business in a COVID Economy, Sponsored by JP MORGAN CHASE

1:30-2p: Connect Powered by SQUARE

Expand your network by engaging with your fellow business owners to discuss thoughts and takeaways from the conference panel discussions and keynotes presentations.

1:30-2p: Live from the BY BLACK STUDIOS -Cyber Security Insights, Sponsored by AT&T

HOLLI DRAINES, former Secret Service Special Agent to First Lady MICHELLE OBAMA and CEO of ELITE STRATEGY GLOBAL, LLC and USBC PRESIDENTS CIRCLE member ERIC KELLY, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OVERLAND-TANDBERG.

2 -3p: Establish and Amplify Your Web Presence with SQUARE, Sponsored by SQUARE

With the current health crisis and focus on social distancing, having a website is critical. In this workshop, SQUARE Product Marketing Manager BRITTANY NJASSING will dive into the current state of ecommerce and provide insight into how to establish and amplify your web presence.

2-3p: BREAKOUT SESSIONS

(1) Banking in the Black

Hear from top leaders of Black Banks, Nonprofit Lenders, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Entrepreneurial Venture Capitalists about the ways they are serving the needs of Black businesses more than ever before.

(2) NABOB/POWER OF URBAN RADIO: Global Agency Panel, Sponsored by, AARP, TOYOTA, NIELSEN, DENTSU AEGIS, CARAT, US ARMY, KATZ RADIO GROUP, URBAN ONE.

Senior agency and media agency activation leaders discuss the importance of African American media during the Black Lives Matter era.

3-4p: Get Your Product on Shelf, Sponsored by WALMART

The appropriate steps business owners need to take to have their products placed on the shelves at WALMART.

3:15-4:15p: BREAKOUT SESSION

(1) POWER OF URBAN RADIO: Special Chat From the Agency Perspective With DENTSU AEGIS CEO DOUG RAY, Sponsored by DENTSU AEGIS & iHEARTMEDIA

4-5p: The Power of Black Tech, Sponsored by T-MOBILE

4-5p: BREAKOUT SESSION

(1) POWER OF URBAN RADIO: National Marketers Panel, Sponsored by AARP, TOYOTA, NIELSEN, DENTSU AEGIS, CARAT, US ARMY, URBAN ONE

Senior Marketing and Media executives from some of America's leading corporations discuss the strategic importance of the African American consumer market, African American communities, and how they have developed and implemented effective go to market campaigns targeting African American consumers in the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Black Lives Matters Movement.

5:30-6p: BREAKOUT SESSION

(1) POWER OF URBAN RADIO: The 4As Session, Sponsored by NIELSEN, DENTSU AEGIS, CARAT, URBAN ONE

The 4A's (AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF ADVERTISING AGENCIES) represents the interests of hundreds of advertising and media agencies across the US. 4A's CEO MARLA KAPLOWITZ and STEVE WILLIAMS, COO of ESSENCE GLOBAL, will discuss the 4A's newest initiatives that will help improve business opportunities for NABOB members and minority media.

5-6p: The Future of Black Capitalism, Sponsored by AT&T

This panel discussion will cover how fighting today’s global pandemic could equip the Black community and next generation of Black owned business for capitalism.

6-6:30p: Conference Connect Powered by SQUARE

Expand your network by engaging with your fellow business owners to discuss thoughts and takeaways from the conference panel discussions and keynotes presentations.

6-8p: COCKTAILS, COOKING AND CONVERSATIONS, Sponsored by MOLSON COORS

Cooking at home has quickly become a favorite pastime for many of us during quarantine. This online cooking demonstration is guaranteed to ignite your inner chef as we learn to make a new culinary dish with one of the nation's top Black chefs.

For the FRIDAY agenda check here or to register for the conference, click here.

