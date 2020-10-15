EDC Mexico 2021

INSOMNIAC and OCESA announced that the eighth edition of ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) MEXICO will come to AUTODROMO HERMONOS RODRIGUEZ in MEXICO CITY for three days, FRIDAY, APRIL 16th through SUNDAY, APRIL 18th.

EDC MEXiCO 2021 will once again feature six stages and two art cars. In one of the most culturally rich cities in the world,

On-sale information to be announced soon. As a special thank you to EDC fans, prices will remain the same as in 2020.

Since the inaugural EDC MEXICO in 2014, the festival has brought together an international community of headliners to experience the unique culture of MEXICO CITY and ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL. The 2020 edition hosted performances from over 120 acclaimed artists including 12TH PLANET, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, DAVID GUETTA, DIPLO, KNIFE PARTY and TIESTO, among many others.

