Philadelphia

iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA will hold its fourth annual SISTA STRUT BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK virtually this year on SATURDAY (10/17) and kick off in the morning.

R&B WDAS (105.3), Hip-Hop & R&B WUSL (POWER 99), and AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE) will all participate.

SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Due to social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘SISTA STRUT’ will go virtual this year.

"This year, we want you and your girlfriends, spouses or kids to walk in your own neighborhoods in small groups and socially distanced so that we can continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 while also continuing to fight against breast cancer.”

A portion of the proceeds for the event will benefit the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH (AACR), the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer.

For more information check here.

