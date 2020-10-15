Thimas-Fulton (Photo: Mike Morgan / NPR )

NPR has promoted Senior Director of News Operations SHARAHN THOMAS-FULTON to VP/Content Operations. THOMAS-FULTON has been with NPR since 1999, when she joined the network from NEW JERSEY NETWORK, where she was Radio Ops. Mgr. at WNJT-F/TRENTON.

"SHARAHN has had a part in the planning and logistical coordination of every live news event NPR has covered since 9/11," said SVP/News and Editorial Dir. NANCY BARNES. "She is always prepared and calm, and she is able to instill that in other people who may be crashing in the newsroom for any number of reasons, from technical difficulties to setting up bureaus in emergency situations wherever our coverage takes us. In her time at NPR, she has expanded her expertise to all aspects of content, including programming and digital."

"This is a proud moment. To be honest, I really never thought that I would be a vice president at NPR because I didn't see the path for my work here leading to it, especially not in the newsroom. I figured when I was ready to move into even higher levels of leadership I would look elsewhere. It's what people do," said THOMAS-FULTON. "I'm happy to have the opportunity to take content operations to the next level, particularly at this pivotal time at NPR. Despite all of the trauma and stress that 2020 has brought, I think new and exciting things are on the horizon for NPR as we explore new ways to inform and entertain the broadest audience possible. Hopefully, my journey can serve as a bit of inspiration for others when the road ahead seems unclear."

