Sold

THE MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO is selling Spanish Religion WGNR-A/ANDERSON, IN and the construction permit for W267CV/ANDERSON to RADIO PUNJAB AM 1470 LLC for $129,000.

In other filings with the FCC, SPIRIT MEDIA is selling K232EN/CORTEZ, CO and K249EM/WINDOW ROCK, AZ to MOUNTAIN RADIO for $3,000 "in full payment of services rendered by assignee."

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W256CC/BIG RAPIDS, MI to MENTOR PARTNERS, INC. for $38,642. The primary station is Classic Rock WWBR-HD2 (REWIND 99.1)/BIG RAPIDS, MI.

SOUTH VALLEY PEACE CENTER has applied for an STA to operate KPSV-F/TULARE, CA with temporary directional antenna from studio site while seeking a new site.

JCM RADIO, INC. has closed on the donation of low power FM WDBA-LP/FARMINGDALE, NY to FUENTE DE LUZ RADIO, INC.

And MATT ADAIR, TERRY ROSS, and CLINT CLAYPOLE have closed on the sale of their combined 60% of BLUE SKY MEDIA, LLC, licensee of Classic Hits KRDR/ALVA, OK, to NANCY MILLER's ONE MEDIA, INC, for $90,000 to partially pay off debt. The buyer now has 100% of the licensee.

