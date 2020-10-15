Jackson

JIM JACKSON tweeted on WEDNESDAY (10/14) that he has been let go as pre-game and post-game host and middle-innings radio play-by-play announcer by the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES.

JACKSON, who joined the PHILLIES broadcasting team in 2007 as studio host and later added the play-by-play duties giving lead voice SCOTT FRANZKE a break in the middle of games, wrote that "as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The PHILLIES have informed me that they are no longer in need of my broadcasting services. I'm told I'm a 'luxury the organization can no longer afford in such uncertain times.'" He added that he will continue as play-by-play voice of the PHILADELPHIA FLYERS on NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA and is open to new opportunities.

The PHILLIES air on a radio network headed by ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA.

October 14, 2020

