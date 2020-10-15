Part Of The Collection

MCDONALD'S and reggaeton artist J BALVIN's new merchandise collaboration is inspired by J BALVIN's favorite MCDONALD'S menu items. The J BALVIN MEAL hit MCDONALD'S restaurants around the country last week. Now there's a new line of apparel and accessories. You can see the goods here jbalvinmerch.com.

J BALVIN commented, "It's been incredible to see all the excitement from fans over the past week. Not only did I want to bring my personality to the MCDONALD'S menu, I also wanted to share my energy and creativity in a way that elevates our partnership through an exclusive merch collection that we created with my team. Now people can collect a piece of this collaboration and have it forever … lego!"

