The Middle

A new daily midday PHILADELPHIA sports radio show with some familiar voices is launching on MONDAY (10/19) online and on national broadcast radio. JAKIB MEDIA PARTNERS and news site PHILLYVOICE.COM will debut "THE MIDDLE WITH BROOKS, MAYES, AND EYTAN" on MONDAY 11a-1p (ET) weekdays; the show, hosted by market veterans EYTAN SHANDER and HARRY MAYES along with former NFL offensive tackle BARRETT BROOKS and will stream at PHILLYVOICE.COM's site as well as airing on SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK in SHANDER's present midday slot.

“This is right where I want to be,” said SHANDER, who teamed with MAYES when both were at BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA. “Daily, we will bring you sports talk and entertainment.”

“Middays in PHILADELPHIA will be interesting,” said BROOKS. “Listening on PHILLYVOICE.COM every day will become must-watch radio.”

“I remain connected with a great fan base,” said MAYES, most recently TONY BRUNO's co-host on BRUNO's former syndicated and TWITCH show. “This will be the original MAYES & EYTAN SHOW, supersized by BARRETT.”



“Perfect together,” said JAKIB Managing Partner JOE KRAUSE. “JAKIB MEDIA and PHILLYVOICE will unleash an audience that will redefine how content is consumed.”

“This exciting partnership brings together two of the city’s top sources for PHILLY sports news, making it easier than ever for fans to consume the content they crave on the platform of their choice,” said PHILLYVOICE.COM CEO HAL DONNELLY. “We look forward to welcoming JAKIB MEDIA’s audience to PHILLYVOICE.COM.”

