Sammy Hagar Talks Van Halen With Angi Taylor

Earlier this MORNING, iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5)/CHICAGO's Morning Host ANGI TAYLOR secured an interview with legendary rocker SAMMY HAGAR with the help of Morning Show Executive Producer/Contributor ABE KANAN.

TAYLOR said, "I was thrilled that my producer, ABE KANAN, secured this interview and when SAMMY started talking about what HE even called 'the feud' I just shut my mouth and let it go because I couldn't believe what I was hearing. This is one of the greatest rock bands of our lifetime and SAMMY was in the mood to talk. I had a million questions, but with only six minutes, I knew to shut the F' up. What an honor. I love VAN HALEN, and it will always be one of my favorite moments!"

Chek out TAYLOR's interview with HAGAR here.

