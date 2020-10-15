Pro-Police Programming

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK will air pro-police programming all day FRIDAY (10/16). "Back the Blue" will include guests including former NEW YORK CITY Police commissioners RAY KELLY and BILL BRATTON on the station's talk shows all day. The station is calling for listeners to tie blue ribbons on trees, bushes, and park benches and is offering its own blue ribbons to listeners.

Owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “Men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line for us every day. To police officers everywhere, I say a heartfelt thank you.”

“As New Yorkers, we want to let the police know that we appreciate all that they do for us,” said SVP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI. “The 77 WABC Back the Blue special is one way we can honor police officers across the NEW YORK Metro Area.”

Pres. CHAD LOPEZ said, “It’s important to recognize the work and dedication of our police officers. 77WABC and RED APPLE MEDIA are proud to support the NYPD and all the police in the greater NEW YORK CITY area.”

