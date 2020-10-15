Henson (Photo: Eric Umphery))

WONDERY and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's previously-announced "JACKED: THE RISE OF NEW JACK SWING" podcast, hosted by TARAJI P. HENSON (NET NEWS 9/9), now has a premiere date, with the show set for a NOVEMBER 17th debut.



The six-part series, the first project under WONDERY's partnership with UMG, will tell the story of the originators of New Jack Swing, the music's success and influence, and the behind-the-scenes drama during the music's heyday. BARRY MICHAEL COOPER is serving as Consulting Producer for the project, which was written by RICO GAGLIANO and ANDY HERMANN.

« see more Net News