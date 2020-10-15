And I Won't. Back. Down.

ISLAND RECORDS artist DEMI LOVATO took a stand at this year's BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS.

Nearing the end of the 3-hour program, LOVATO presented a world-premiere performance of a new song, "Commander In Chief," making it clear to viewers exactly how she feels about the upcoming election.

When people commented on the singer's social media that she should 'stay out of politics,' she clapped back commenting, "You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? … I literally don't care if this ruins my career. This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in."

LOVATO co-wrote 'Commander In Chief' with FINNEAS, JULIA MICHAELS, JUSTIN TRANTER and EREN CANNATA. The song was produced by FINNEAS.

Shortly following the performance, the song's video appeared online, showing people of all ages and races singing along. Currently #2 trending on YOUTUBE, you can watch the clip here.

