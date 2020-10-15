Underwood's 55th ACM Award Ensemble

The philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, ACM LIFTING LIVES, and auction house CHRISTIE'S have revealed the full list of items for their online charity auction, called "NASHVILLE: An Auction to benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND" (NET NEWS 9/15).

Newly added items include TAYLOR SWIFT's black 2018 GIBSON acoustic guitar, personally inscribed and dated by SWIFT. It includes the original hard-shell case, embroidered LEVY guitar strap, and plectrum caddy containing five personalized SWIFT guitar picks. Other auction highlights include SHERYL CROW's vintage BALDONI accordion and KEITH URBAN's Hi-9 semi-solid body electric guitar played in his 2018 "Coming Home" video and on the 2018 ACM Awards show. Also included are BRADLEY COOPER's semi-hollow body electric GIBSON guitar used during the "A Star Is Born" film, TIM MCGRAW's F131 HELLCAT motorcycle, and DWIGHT YOAKAM's first purchased EPIPHONE CASINO guitar with hard shell case from his 2005 studio album, "Blame The Vain," cover shoot.

The auction is also offering signed guitars from VINCE GILL, BLAKE SHELTON, KENNY CHESNEY and more. Other items for sale were donated by Country artists including REBA MCENTIRE, MARTY STUART, LITTLE BIG TOWN, DOLLY PARTON, BILLY BOB THORNTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CLINT BLACK and TRISHA YEARWOOD, as well as documentary filmmaker KEN BURNS. View the available items at www.christies.com/nashville.

« see more Net News