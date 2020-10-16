Maverick

iHEARTMEDIA Country KMAG/FORT SMITH, AR PD and afternoon host DARREN MINER, who goes by the name "MAVERICK" on air, has been fired after posting a suggestive tweet in response to one from freshman UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS women's basketball player ERYNN BARNUM.

BARNUM posted four pictures of herself sitting on a table at BUD WALTON ARENA, to which MINER replied, "Now they just need to install a pole." He later sent a set of apology tweets, writing, "My apologies" and "No offense meant." MINER had also handled programming duties for Classic Rock KKBD (BIG DOG 95.9), Hot AC KZBB (B98) and N/T KWHN. His TWITTER account has now been deleted.

iHEARTMEDIA Area Pres. CLYDE BASS told local TV station KFSM Channel 5 that, "As soon as iHEART became aware of the comment, they knew it was unacceptable and addressed the matter internally." He also confirmed that MINER no longer works for the station.

AKRANSAS women's basketball coach MIKE NEIGHBORS spoke out on TWITTER on WEDNESDAY (10/14), writing, "As a women's basketball coach and a father, I am disgusted over how one of my players has been objectified. Women in sports face this type of unfair, misogynistic treatment far too often, and as their coach, and as a man, I condemn the words and actions of anyone who thinks women are not equal to men. Young women all over the world do amazing things every day. The young women on my team, and young women everywhere, deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. And as long as I am around, I will always advocate for this fair treatment."

Sister Country KSSN/LITTLE ROCK afternoon driver BO DALTON is also now tracking that shift at KMAG for now.

