Hubbard, left, and Kelley

Country duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE are the latest recipients of the RANDY OWEN “Angels Among Us” Award from ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The award recognizes an individual or group each year who has shown great generosity, passion and commitment to helping ST. JUDE families. The honor is named for OWEN, lead singer of the group ALABAMA and founder of the hospital’s “Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids” fundraising program.

FGL’s TYLER HUBBARD and BRIAN KELLEY have supported ST. JUDE for many years, including involving their own families in the “This Shirt Saves Lives” social media campaign since 2017. Last year FGL added a surprise tour stop at ST. JUDE during their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour,” attracting a record crowd of patient families for an on-campus event. They have also engaged in special moments with ST. JUDE patients through the years, such as surprising one onstage at the NASHVILLE SYMPHONY in 2018 when KELLEY led a crowd of more than 1,500 fans in singing the “No More Chemo” song to him in celebration of his last round of chemotherapy.

The award was announced to participants in TODAY’s (10/15) hour-long ST. JUDE livestream event, held in place of the three-day “Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids” gathering which, pre-COVID-19, annually drew 900 members of the Country radio and music industries to MEMPHIS (NET NEWS 9/9). During the “We Won’t Stop”-themed livestream, radio partners, media and industry executives learned more about how ST. JUDE is working with the Country music community to raise money to help save children’s lives. This year’s new “We Won’t Stop” theme will also extend to social media and feature a variety of artists and influencers in the music industry.

“There is truly no place like ST. JUDE,” said HUBBARD. “Whenever we visit, we are continually inspired by the kids’ strength and their amazing stories of bravery. Giving back is in our hearts, and to be presented this award is an absolute honor.”

Added KELLEY, “Music is healing, and we love being able to help in any way we can to further the mission of ST. JUDE. And, for this award to be named after RANDY OWEN – who has always been one of our influences – that’s pretty incredible.”

“TYLER and BRIAN have always exemplified the true heart of the ‘Angels Among Us’ Award by giving their time, love and voices to our mission, making such a powerful impact on the lives of children worldwide through their support of ST. JUDE,” said RICHARD SHADYAC JR., Pres./CEO for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for ST. JUDE. “Through a year that has been tough for everyone, they have still shown steadfast support to us. I’m honored to present them with this distinction as members of our ST. JUDE family.”

Previous recipients of the “Angels Among Us” award include OWEN, LADY A, JAKE OWEN, BRAD PAISLEY, DARIUS RUCKER and JOHN RICH.

Launched 31 years ago, the “Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids” program now encompasses over 200 radio stations nationwide, who use annual radiothons and other events to raise awareness and support for ST. JUDE patients with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The program has raised more than $900 million since its inception.

