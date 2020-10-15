YouTube Music On Apple Watch

YOUTUBE Music Premium users can now browse music collections, control playback and select casting options directly from their APPLE Watch.

The APPLE Watch contains a customization feature, commonly known as a complication, which allows users to display relevant information directly on the watch face. The YOUTUBE Music complication, provides direct access to playback controls and also recommendations for new songs based on listening habits. It also has the ability cast music from the users iPhone directly to external speakers.

These new features require these features, the latest version of YOUTUBE Music, a YOUTUBE Premium or YOUTUBE Premium Music subscription, an iPhone and an APPLE Watch (Series 3 and above, running watchOS 6 and above).

