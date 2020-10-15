Expanding

The next round of NPR's STUDENT PODCAST CHALLENGE will include a "college edition," open for the first time to anyone pursing an associate's or bachelor's degree, while high school and middle school students will have their own competition as well. College students can enter the "College Edition" DECEMBER 1st through FEBRUARY 15th, while the middle and high school contest will be open for entries JANUARY 1st through MARCH 15th. Entries should be between three and twelve minutes long; NPR's Education Team will offer training materials, resources, and guidance.

"I'm thrilled to be expanding the STUDENT PODCAST CHALLENGE to adult students of all ages, at both community colleges and four-year institutions," said "NPR ED" and "CODE SWITCH" Exec. Producer STEVE DRUMMOND. "We can't wait to hear what these students have to say in their podcasts."

« see more Net News