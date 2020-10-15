Coming In January

BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON and FUTURO STUDIOS are partnering for a podcast on the legacy of SELENA.

"ANYTHING FOR SELENA," hosted by MARIA GARCIA, will look at how the late singer became a cultural giant. influence, and inspiration for generations of Latinx Americans. The 10-episode podcast is set for a JANUARY debut and will also offer episodes in Spanish.

FUTURO STUDIOS Sr. Producer ANTONIA CEREIJIDO said, “The same way SELENA opened doors for the Latinx community in music and film, her legacy continues by opening doors for Latinxs in podcasting. The opportunity to work on a project with such rich cultural and political significance has been thrilling. I am so excited for people to get to hear MARIA GARCIA’s perspective. I have learned so much about identity, expression and belonging.”

“ANYTHING FOR SELENA and our partnership with FUTURO STUDIOS is just the beginning of some exciting new work in the iLab at WBUR,” added WBUR Exec. Prod. BEN BROCK JOHNSON.

« see more Net News