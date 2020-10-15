Mandy Young

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF) announced TODAY a new internal structure at its Contemporary Christian music radio networks, K-LOVE and AIR1. Effective OCTOBER 15th, MANDY YOUNG will move from her role as AIR1 PD and On-Air Talent to EMF Radio Group PD. DAN ARTHUR, co-host of AIR1’s morning show, “DAN & MICHELLE,” will add AIR1 APD/MD to his role at AIR1. K-LOVE network also plans to hire an APD.

JIM HOUSER, Chief Content Officer at EMF said, “I’m ecstatic about the future of K-LOVE and AIR1 with YOUNG leading the way.”

AIR1 RADIO, who's home offices are located in ROCKLIN,CA, is the second largest contemporary Christian radio network in the U.S. with a cumulative audience of 6.5 million. Major markets include LOS ANGELES, DALLAS/FT. WORTH, HOUSTON, PHOENIX, DENVER, SAN DIEGO, SEATTLE, INDIANAPOLIS AND CINCINNATI.

