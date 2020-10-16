Sony Music Group

SONY MUSIC GROUP, in collaboration with LYFT, is reminding voters to plan early for how they’ll get to the polls on ELECTION DAY. In an effort to empower and mobilize citizens – particularly those within underserved communities -- LYFT and SMG artists and songwriters will provide access to free and discounted rides to designated polling locations in cities with a personal, hometown artist connection.

On TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd, LYFT will offer access to rides to designated polling locations or drop boxes in HOUSTON and MIAMI, as well as to MORE THAN A VOTE polling locations in ATLANTA, CHARLOTTE, DETROIT, MILWAUKEE, PHILADELPHIA and ORLANDO. Unique ride codes will be promoted across SONY MUSIC GROUP artist and songwriter social handles prior to and on ELECTION DAY

SONY MUSIC GROUP EVP Philanthropy and Social Impact TOWALAME AUSTIN commented, “Now more than ever, it’s important to encourage and use our platform to support communities that want to use their voice and their vote to make an impact on ELECTION DAY. There should be no obstacles for voters when looking to participate in the democratic process and together with LYFT, SONY MUSIC GROUP is proud to do our part to make getting to the polls that much easier.”

The LYFT partnership will build on SONY MUSIC GROUP’s existing YOUR VOICE, YOUR POWER, YOUR VOTE initiative to help educate and offer resources about registering to vote, getting to the polls and making a difference across communities in the U.S. The campaign invites everyone to exercise their right to vote and offers critical tools and information for employees, artists and songwriters to share across their networks.

For more information visit KnowYourWorth.community for resources on the campaign.

« see more Net News