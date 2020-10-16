Debuts

The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has debuted the previously-announced "VICE NEWS REPORTS" weekly podcast (NET NEWS 6/24) with two episodes posted THURSDAY (10/15).

The debut episodes cover the NBA and WNBA bubbles, with the MIAMI HEAT's UDONIS HASLAM and the ATLANTA DREAM's MONIQUE BILLINGS offering their thoughts, and the battle in INDIA over treatment of COVID-19 as some politicians insist on using traditional medicine to battle the virus.

« see more Net News