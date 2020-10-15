Heitkamp

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A-K231CV/FARGO OM/"NEWS AND VIEWS" host JOEL HEITKAMP has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining.

HEITKAMP, also OM for Sports KNFL-A-K297BW (THE FAN), told KFGO News that he showed symptoms last weekend, including loss of taste and smell and body aches. He said he will not leave his home or return to the station until he is cleared to do so and will do his show remotely from his home.

