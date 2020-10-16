Benztown Gets Scary

BENZTOWN, which specializes in radio imaging, voiceover programming and jingles, is offering a free HALLOWEEN AUDIOPACK with more than 20 audio pieces designed to add some "spooky seasonal sounds" to radio stations of all formats.

Featured sounds include ghoulish whispers, clanking chains, bloodthirsty zombies, creepy-crawly SFX and "hauntingly horrific" music beds.



The pros at BENZTOWN are determined to help stations set the mood for HALLOWEEN.

Contact BENZTOWN through SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31st. Download the free AUDIOPACK here.



For more information, contact MASA PATTERSON, VP/Sales & Operations at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

