Danny Ocean

Industry veteran DANNY OCEAN has exited his position as Regional Director Of Affiliate Relations for UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS yesterday.

Commented OCEAN, “I would like to personally thank UNITED STATIONS CEO NICK VERBITSKY, EVP CHARLIE LOMBARDO EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK and SVP/Affiliate Relations STEFAN JONES for the opportunity to let me serve as a member of their affiliate team. It’s has been an honor."

OCEAN will announce his new position shortly and says, “This new opportunity will allow my entrepreneurial skills and spirit to grow in ways not possible before."

OCEAN previously spent almost five years as Director Of Affiliate Relations for SHEET HAPPENS PREP SERVICE. His 35-year radio career also includes programming and on-air stops at WOGL and WBEB (B101)/PHILADELPHIA, WMC (FM 100)/MEMPHIS, WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, WJMN (JAM'N 94.5)/BOSTON, the former KZQZ (Z95.7)/SAN FRANCISCO and Z100/NEW YORK.

Reach DANNY at (610) 585-8467 or via email at docean97@aol.com.

