Turn It Up!

Not long since the launch of WATERLOO MEDIA Top 40 KGSR (93.3)/AUSTIN, TX, the station continues to staff up. PD JAY MICHAELS takes middays, following BROOKE & JEFFREY and this week they welcomed IMARI MORA as afternoon host.

No stranger to the cluster, MORA previously was their Promotions Coordinator and also morning show producer for Alternative KROX (101X). She was most recently with iHEART Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, doing late nights and weekends.

MORA got right into the groove, too and this week shared a little facetime on-air in an interview with AVA MAX. You can check out the chat here.

