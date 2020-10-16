Ski

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC PM drive's FRANK SKI to a global publishing contract. In addition to being an air talent, SKI is also a songwriter, producer, and television personality.

SONY ATV Chairman/CEO JON PLATT said, "It is no surprise that his talent as a DJ and producer continues to make history, and we look forward to creating more opportunities for his music.”

SKI added, “The last month has been real special. Teaming with JON PLATT and MIKE JACKSON from SONY ATV is a dream come true. And seeing such a great response so quickly at WHUR with NINA BROWN and myself is just a blessing. But stay tuned folks, there is more Incredible news coming out soon".

SONY/ATV VP/Creative MIKE JACKSON said, “In addition to co-writing the No.1 hit single “Wap” by CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION, FRANK brings a wealth of experience and talent to our company, as well as a timeless catalogue of great music. I am honored to have FRANK join the SONY/ATV FAMILY.”

SKI recently returned to WHUR (NET NEWS 7/30).

