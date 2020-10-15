Now With Music

SNAPCHAT has fired up its new music-powered feature SOUNDS ON SNAPCHAT on iOS. The SOUNDS ON SNAPCHAT feature allows SNAPCHAT users to add music to their SNAPS. The move puts SNAPCHAT head to head verses TIKTOK.

As part of its SOUNDS ON SNAPCHAT launch, the new JUSTIN BIEBER and benny blanco song, "Lonely" is being offered as an exclusive in SNAPCHAT's FEATURED SOUNDS.

TECHCRUNCH.COM has more details on SNAPCHAT's new SOUNDS ON SNAPCHAT feature here.

« see more Net News