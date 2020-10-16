Stevie Wonder (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

STEVIE WONDER has started his own label, WHAT THE FUSS RECORDS and is no longer with MOTOWN RECORDS, who he signed with in 1961 at the age of 11. WONDER's WHAT THE FUSS RECORDS has a distribution deal with REPUBLIC RECORDS.

With the new label announcement, WONDER released two new songs, "Where Is Our Love Song" featuring GARY CLARK JR and "Can't Put It In The Hands Of Fate" featuring RAPSODY, CORDAE, CHIKA and BUSTA RHYMES.

