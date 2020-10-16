On TV Tonight

COX MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WPOI (HOT 105.1)/TAMPA's MIGUEL AND HOLLY MORNINGS are trading their radio mics for TV cameras tonight (10/16) as they host a show on WMOR-TV/TAMPA. MIGUEL and HOLLY are hosting MOR-TV's GET MORE THAN EVER PREVIEW. It's a 30 minute special taking viewers inside MOR-TV's newly acquired programming and new seasons of their returning shows.

The exclusive show will include a special look at the EMMY winning series SCHITT’S CREEK, explore the new sets of THE DR. OZ SHOW and THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, and feature special appearances by TAMRON HALL, DR. OZ, KELLY CLARKSON, JERRY SPRINGER, STEVE WILKOS and more!

« see more Net News