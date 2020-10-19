Day One

PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL 2020 kicks off MONDAY (10/19) with a "New Podcaster Bootcamp" and opening online party. The annual convention, delayed and virtualized due to the pandemic, will offer sessions through THURSDAY (10/22) and again next MONDAY through THURSDAY.

MONDAY's agenda:

8a-8p (ET): Check-In

2-6p: New Podcaster bootcamp (requires separate registration or Premier Pass)

2-2:30p Quick Tips to Start Your Podcast: KIM FOX, PODFEST CAIRO

2-30-3p: Recording Tips: Ways to record both locally and over the internet: STEVE STEWART, STEVE STEWART PODCAST PRODUCTIONS

3-3:30p Why You Should Create for an Audience of One: JULEYKA LANTIGUA-WILLIAMS, LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO.

3:30-4p Editing Tips: Ways to cut your editing time in HALF: STEVE STEWART, STEVE STEWART PODCAST PRODUCTIONS

4:30-5p Creating a Podcast Workflow That Grows With You: SARAH LI CAIN · BEYOND THE DOLLAR

5-5:30p Stop the Glorification of Busy; Podcast with Passion Without Killing Yourself: TRACI DEFORGE · PRODUCE YOUR PODCAST

8-10p Opening Party: Trivia and Networking

Find out more, register, and watch at virtual.podcastmovement.com.

