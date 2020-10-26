Second Week Starts

PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL 2020 returns to action MONDAY (10/26) with a pair of longer workshops and a "podcast makeover" session with a panel of judges in HALLOWEEN disguises. The convention will run through THURSDAY (10/29).

MONDAY's agenda:

Noon-3p (ET): Internal & Corporate Podcasting Workshop -- requires separate registration or Premier pass

Noon-12:30p Signs Your Workforce Is Ready for Podcasting: JEN GROGONO, uSTUDIO

12:30-1p Powering Up Employee Development with Internal Podcasts: SHANNON MARTIN and JOHN KIERNAN, PODBEAN

1-1:30p How to Integrate an Internal Podcast With Existing Communication Methods: ANNA OLIVIA MCCLAIN, AO MCCLAIN LLC

1:30-2p Building a podcast community, internally: AMANDA CUPIDO, LET'S TALK PODCASTING

2-2:30p Corporate Execs: An internal podcast could be your next big competitive advantage: CRAIG HEWITT, CASTOS

3:30-6:30p From Podcast Idea To Launch And Beyond with JOHN LEE DUMAS and KATE ERICKSON

8-9p: Trick or Treat: Podcast Makeover

Find out more, register, and watch at virtual.podcastmovement.com.

