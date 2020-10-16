Hamilton

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter JADEN HAMILTON to a record deal. The LOUISIANA native debuted his "Ain't That Something" EP TODAY (10/16), featuring new tracks "Thinking' Bout You" and the title track, along with previously released "Found Myself In A Country Song" and "Long Night Letting Go." The EP was produced by MATHEW MCVANEY. HAMILTON is managed by THE ERV WOOLSEY COMPANY in partnership with REGULATOR MANAGEMENT.

"I’m so excited to get the news out that I’ve signed with SONY NASHVILLE," said HAMILTON. "I’m grateful to be a part of such a supportive team that works with many artists that I look up to. It’s a dream come true to be able to share this news and release my EP today. I’m super proud of these songs and I think they capture who I am as an artist."

